  • Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank: Full video highlights

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jul 05, 2025 23:00 GMT
Jack Catterall fought Harlem Eubank in Manchester, England. [Image courtesy: @matchroomboxing on Instagram]
Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank marked Catterall's debut in the welterweight division. The event got underway at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, on June 5.

In addition to Eubank's IBF Intercontinental welterweight title, the WBA International championship was also on the line, and Catterall delivered a clinical performance.

Right from the start of the bout, 'El Gato' appeared more comfortable in the ring and consistently poked Eubank with his left hand. Catterall continued his measured attacks while the fellow Englishman struggled to get within his reach.

In the sixth round, a clinch resulted in a severe cut for Catterall. After some discussion, the referee intervened and stopped the match, resulting in a technical decision after six rounds, with the judges favoring Catterall.

With this victory, Catterall bounced back from his previous defeat to Arnold Barboza Jr., claiming the titles of WBA International and IBF Intercontinental welterweight champion.

Meanwhile, Eubank suffered the first defeat of his career, ending an impressive win streak of 21 fights. Shortly after the fight, Eubank congratulated Catterall on his victory but also called for a rematch. As such, he believed the result could have been different if the bout had gone for the full 12 rounds.

Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank video highlights

Harlem Eubank arrives at the venue looking focused:

Eubank gearing up for the fight:

Eubank walks to the ring:

Jack Catterall's walkout to the ring:

Glimpses of wrestling amid the Catteral vs. Eubank bout:

Catterall and Eubank's head collision:

Referee waving the match off:

Catterall is being declared the new WBA International and IBF Intercontinental champion:

'El Gato' shares his thoughts on the fight:

