Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank is in the books. The boxing event took place at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, on July 5 and featured a total of nine fights across eight weight classes. This article recaps the fights and explores the Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank full results.

Main event: Welterweight - Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank

In the main event, former WBA and WBO International light welterweight champion Jack Catterall faced off against the reigning IBF Intercontinental welterweight champion, Harlem Eubank.

With Eubank's championship title on the line, Catterall had a significant opportunity to claim a championship. For Eubank, this fight presented a chance to solidify his reign against a formidable opponent.

As the opening round began, 'El Gato' appeared more comfortable in the ring and frequently targeted Eubank with his southpaw stance. As the rounds progressed, it seemed that Catterall had landed more significant strikes than his opponent.

However, in the sixth round, a clinch between the two boxers resulted in a severe cut for Catterall. After some discussion, the referee stepped in and waved his hands, ending the match. Ultimately, the result was deemed a technical decision after six rounds, with the judges favoring Catterall.

Official result: Jack Catterall def. Harlem Eubank by technical decision (69-65, 69-66, 69-66)

Co-main event: Lightweight - Joe Cordina vs. Jaret Gonzalez

In the co-main event, Joe Cordina faced Jaret Gonzalez for the vacant WBO Global lightweight title. Right from the start, Cordina delivered precise punches. Meanwhile, Gonzalez, known for being a knockout artist, showed determination in his attempts to retaliate against the Welsh boxer's strikes.

Starting in the fifth round, Cordina began to focus on landing only effective punches, which frequently found their mark on the Mexican fighter.

Despite Gonzalez's persistent efforts to inflict significant damage, Cordina exhibited strong defensive skills in the later rounds. Ultimately, after 10 rounds of boxing, the judges awarded Cordina the victory by unanimous decision.

Official result - Joe Cordina def. Jaret Gonzalez by unanimous decision (100-90, 99-91, 98-92)

Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank: Main card results

Lightweight - Aqib Fiaz vs. Alex Murphy

Aqib Fiaz and Alex Murphy, who had identical career records, began their bout with great enthusiasm. As the fight progressed, Fiaz appeared to be the more controlled aggressor, while Murphy frequently switched stances and attacked from various angles.

Although Murphy initiated the offense in the early rounds, Fiaz was able to land significant counterstrikes. As the rounds continued, 'Ambush' maintained his rhythm, effectively catching Murphy with a mix of hooks and jabs in small openings. After the 10 rounds, the judges ultimately awarded the victory to Fiaz.

Official result - Aqib Fiaz def. Alex Murphy by unanimous decision (97-93, 96-94, 96-95)

Cruiserweight - Pat Brown vs. Lewis Oakford

2024 Olympian Pat Brown fought in his third professional match at the AO Arena in his hometown of Manchester. Just a few seconds into the bout, Brown landed several powerful hooks that forced Lewis Oakford to retreat toward a corner.

As Brown found his range, he continued to strike, ultimately prompting the referee to intervene. With this victory, Brown achieved his third consecutive win by stoppage.

Official result - Pat Brown def. Lewis Oakford by TKO (Round 1)

Heavyweight - Leo Atang vs. Milen Paunov

18-year-old Leo Atang made his professional debut against veteran fighter Milen Paunov. From the very first bell, Atang displayed confidence, delivering precise strikes that hurt his 41-year-old opponent. After landing several combinations and scoring a knockdown, the referee halted the fight.

Official result - Leo Atang def. Milen Paunov by TKO (Round 1)

Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank: Preliminary card result

Super welterweight - William Crolla vs. Fraser Wilkinson

In this match, undefeated William Crolla, donning a close-guarded stance, primarily relied on counterattacks in the opening round. Fraser Wilkinson, on the other hand, landed more precise combinations.

By the second round, Crolla seemed more comfortable and began delivering heavier strikes, which opened cuts on Wilkinson.

In the fifth round, Wilkinson scored the first knockdown of the bout, shifting the momentum in his favor. Continuing this momentum in the following round, Wilkinson's accurate strikes forced the referee to stop the fight.

Official result - Fraser Wilkinson def. William Crolla by TKO (Round 6)

Featherweight - Alfie Middlemiss vs. Mohammed Wako

21-year-old Alfie Middlemiss appeared composed and defensive as the opening round started, while Mohammed Wako seemed to throw more strikes.

However, Middlemiss rebounded with a strong second round, delivering precise combinations and maintaining that momentum throughout the fight. After four rounds, Middlemiss emerged victorious with a unanimous decision.

Official result - Alfie Middlemiss def. Mohammed Wako by unanimous decision (40-36 x 3)

Super bantamweight - Skye Nicolson vs. Carla Camila Campos

Former WBC featherweight champion Skye Nicolson began the match with her typical measured strikes, using her southpaw stance. Coming off a loss, Nicolson aimed to make a statement. Ultimately, in the second round, the Australian defeated Carla Camila Campos by TKO.

Official result - Skye Nicolson def. Carla Camila Campos by TKO (Round 2)

Super middleweight - Niall Brown vs. Victor Ionascu

Niall Brown looked very comfortable in the ring, throwing precise strikes from the opening bell. After knocking down Victor Ionascu in the first round, Brown kept up the pressure on the Romanian boxer. By the end of the fourth round, he knocked Ionascu down again, which led to the latter's corner deciding to retire on the stool.

Official result - Niall Brown def. Victon Ionascu by TKO (Corner Stoppage)

