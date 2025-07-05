Pat Brown vs. Lewis Oakford: Live round-by-round updates

The Pat Brown vs. Lewis Oakford round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming cruiserweight boxing match scheduled for 8 rounds on July 5. The matchup is regarded by many as a showcase for Brown, and there's sound logic behind the assumption.
Brown is an undefeated prospect in the prime of his youth. He is 2-0, and has stopped both of his opponents before round five. By contrast, Oakford is a serviceable 6-2, but is notoriously pillow-fisted, having never scored a single knockout or TKO. He is also coming off a TKO loss on a 1-2 run in his last two fights.
So, he is expected to lose to Brown, and this is reflected by the betting odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, which have Brown as an astronomical -3000 favorite and Oakford as a -1200 underdog. The card starts at 12:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) / 5:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time).
However, the Brown vs. Oakford fight is expected to start at around 2:00 PM E.T. / 11:00 AM P.T. / 7:00 PM B.S.T.
