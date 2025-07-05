Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank: Live round-by-round updates

The Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming welterweight title fight scheduled for 12 rounds. The bout is significant for both men, as they headline this weekend's premier boxing card on July 5.
Furthermore, the IBF Intercontinental welterweight title is on the line. Catterall, who enters the ring with a 30-2 record and 13 stoppages, is a skilled fighter determined to return to true world championship contension. Capturing the IBF Intercontinental welterweight title would be one step closer to doing so.
Meanwhile, Eubank, who is undefeated at 21-0 with 9 stoppages, is the defending IBF Intercontinental welterweight champion. Unfortunately, his spotless record hasn't convinced many, as he is expected to lose, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing Catterall as a -300 favorite, while he is a +225 underdog.
The event starts at 12:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) / 5:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time). However, the Catterall vs. Eubank main event is estimated to start at around 5:00 PM E.T. / 2:00 PM P.T. / 10:00 PM B.S.T.
Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming welterweight title fight.
