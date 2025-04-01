Jack Della Maddalena boldly predicts finish against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315

Jack Della Maddalena has not entered the octagon in over a year as he last appeared at UFC 299 last March when he defeated Gilbert Burns via third-round knockout. He appeared set to make his return against Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night 255 last month, however, he was pulled from the card to challenge Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title at UFC 315 in May.

Ad

The No. 5-ranked welterweight recently shared a prediction for his upcoming title opportunity, claiming that he will get the job done early. Home of Fight shared his comments to X on Tuesday, tweeting:

"👀 Jack Della Maddalena is confident he can get the welterweight champion out in one round at UFC 315: “Eyes on the price, stoked the UFC have put their trust in me to save the division. This will be done in 1 no doubt.” (via Jack Della Maddalena/IG)"

Ad

Trending

Check out the tweet from Home of Fight below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Della Maddalena has four first-round finishes in his UFC career. While he is 7-0 in the promotion with five total finishes - and riding a 17-fight win streak overall - Muhammad will represent the toughest challenge of his mixed martial arts career.

'Remember the Name' previously expressed that he will not look to take the No. 5-ranked welterweight down, however, it remains to be seen if he will fail to utilize one of his biggest strengths.

Ad

Leon Edwards shares prediction for Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Leon Edwards was the last man to face Belal Muhammad, suffering a unanimous decision loss at UFC 304 and losing the welterweight title in the process. Ahead of his clash with Sean Brady, he appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he shared his thoughts on 'Remember the Name's upcoming title defense against Jack Della Maddalena, stating:

Ad

"If I had to put money on it, I'd probably favor JDM. If I had to put money on it. Yeah, if I had to put money on it. I feel like - I don't know, actually, I don't know. 50/50. I wouldn't put any money on none of them. I don't know."

Check out Leon Edwards' comments on Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena below:

Ad

Edwards added that Della Maddalena is a good anti-grappler and his boxing will shut the welterweight champion down. He noted that while Muhammad can land a takedown, his opponent's scrambles are so good that he won't be held down for long.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.