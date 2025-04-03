Jack Della Maddalena calls Belal Muhammad's style boring, likens criticism to Georges St-Pierre era and vows to beat him

Jack Della Maddalena is gearing up for the biggest opportunity of his career at UFC 315. He will challenge Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title, and he believes he's more than capable of dethroning 'Remember the Name.' To add insult to injury, he also isn't much of a fan of the champion's fighting style.

In a recent interview with Main Event, Della Maddalena shared his thoughts on his opponent. While he acknowledged him as an effective fighter, he didn't mince his words when it came to the entertainment value that Muhammad brings as a fighter.

"There's no question, he's got a boring fight style. He's good at holding people down, getting victories, but fair play to him. GSP [Georges St-Pierre] got some flack back in the day for being boring style. It's just because he's just better at people across the board."

While most welterweights would be over the moon over a comparison to the great Georges St-Pierre, the Australian didn't exactly mean it in a flattering way. Moreover, he believes he is capable of not just beating him, but finishing him.

"He can hold down the strikers, he can outstrike the grapplers. That sort of thing. So, you gotta give him credit. I definitely think it's a boring style, but I mean, I think winning is obviously his number one goal and fair play to him, but I feel like I can beat him. I'm a more dangerous fighter for sure and I think can not only get the world title but get the world title off a dominant finish."

Come UFC 315, Della Maddalena will have his chance to prove his assertions right. Muhammad will be the stiffest challenge of his career, but he is determined to become just the third Australian to capture a UFC title after Alexander Volkanovski and Robert Whittaker.

Jack Della Maddalena is undefeated in the UFC

After a rough start to his MMA career, which saw him lose his debut and sophomore fights, Jack Della Maddalena went on a tear. In fact, he hasn't tasted defeat since, authoring a jaw-dropping 17-fight win streak. Of those wins, seven took place in the UFC.

He is coming off an impressive TKO against ex-welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns. He will look to continue his unbeaten run in the promotion when he faces Belal Muhammad next month.

