Jack Della Maddalena calls out Shavkat Rakhmonov for “big title eliminator” bout fresh off UFC 299 KO victory

Jack Della Maddalena recently weighed in on a potential clash against Shavkat Rakhmonov. He even shared his bold prediction for what would transpire should they compete in a UFC welterweight title eliminator.

The Australian is coming off an impressive third-round knockout win over former title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 299 to extend his winning streak to 17 consecutive wins and remain unbeaten in the octagon. With the win, he is now the No.5 ranked welterweight and could be closing in on a title shot.

While speaking to ESPN MMA, Della Maddalena issued a challenge to Rakhmonov and noted that they should both recover from their respective injuries by August. He mentioned that it would be a bout worthy of a title eliminator and believes that he will hand 'Nomad' the first loss of his MMA career. He said:

"He's [Shavkat Rakhmonov] carrying an injury, I'm carrying an injury. I reckon I'm good to go early August...It's a big title eliminator fight...I think I finish him, I think I go in there and shock the world...I reckon I could spark him and then get the title shot."

It will be interesting to see whether the UFC makes the welterweight clash between Della Maddalena and Rakhmonov official as they look to earn a title shot.

Who has Jack Della Maddalena defeated in the UFC?

Jack Della Maddalena has been on an impressive run in the UFC and is closing in on a welterweight title shot after his win over Gilbert Burns.

The Australian didn't get off to the best of starts when he began his MMA journey, as he lost his first two bouts. He has since regrouped, hasn't lost a bout since, and has amassed a 17-2 MMA record.

Della Maddalena's most recent win over Burns was his seventh consecutive win inside the octagon and second consecutive win over a ranked welterweight. Since earning his contract on the 'Contender Series', he has earned wins over Pete Rodriguez, Ramazan Emeev, Danny Roberts, Randy Brown, Bassil Hafez, Kevin Holland, and Burns.

