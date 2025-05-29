Jack Della Maddalena confirms Islam Makhachev clash is next: "I'm going to get it back for Volk"

Jack Della Maddalena recently discussed his next bout and confirmed that Islam Makhachev will indeed be who stands across from him in the octagon. Della Maddalena also provided a potential timeline and the added purpose he has for wanting to defeat Makhachev.
Della Maddalena captured the welterweight championship after earning an impressive unanimous decision over Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC 315. The bout saw the Australian answer many questions related to his takedown defense and grappling as he managed to stuff several of Muhammad's takedowns and didn't allow him to get comfortable with his wrestling.
There was some speculation as to whether Makhachev would challenge Della Maddalena in his first title defense or if he would be taking more time to get his body acclimated to 170 pounds.
Red Corner MMA posted a clip to their X account of Della Maddalena's latest appearance on BackChat Podcast, where he put all the speculation to rest and confirmed that Makhachev will be his first title challenger.
He mentioned that the current plan is to fight the Dagestani at some point this year and is also motivated by the added incentive of possible avenging his friend Alexander Volkanovski, who lost to the Dagestani twice. He said:
"It's going to be Makhachev, I'm almost certain, which is good. I'm going to get it back for Volk. I don't know where [the fight will take place] at this point, but it will be this year."
Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments regarding the Islam Makhachev bout below:
Jack Della Maddalena wants to fight Islam Makhachev in Perth
Jack Della Maddalena also expressed interest in fighting Islam Makhachev in Perth, Australia, which would be significant to the buildup of their fight.
In the aforementioned interview, Della Maddalena mentioned that it would be somewhat symbolic if his bout against Makhachev took place in Perth because that's where the former lightweight champion defeated Alexander Volkanovski in their first bout:
"Where [the Makhachev fight] will happen, I'm not sure. The UFC event here [in Perth], I think it's just going to be a Fight Night, so I don't know where they will go with that... It would be an absolute dream and I think it's a good story. Makhachev fought Volk here and that was an incredible event and I think it just adds on to that."
Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below (23:11):