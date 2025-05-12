Jack Della Maddalena earns Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo's praise after UFC 315 masterclass

Jack Della Maddalena recently received praise from Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo for beating Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 and becoming the new welterweight champion. The Australian entered the fight as an underdog and quickly showcased his striking and improved wrestling en route to a unanimous decision win.

Ahead of the event, much was made about Muhammad's well-rounded skill set and ability to use his wrestling to his advantage. However, Della Maddalena was able to quickly scramble out of several takedown attempts and got the better of 'Remember the Name' in their striking exchanges.

In the latest episode of their Pound 4 Pound podcast, Usman and Cejudo complimented Della Maddalena for his masterclass performance. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' highlighted his cardio for standing out as he was able to maintain a relentless pace and effectively switching stances throughout the fight despite being overlooked. He said:

"I've said before, Belal is good everywhere. There's not really an area where I'm like, 'Oh, man, he's really great'... 'JDM' was just mixing it up so well. Switching to orthodox, switching to southpaw, attacking the body and just pop shotting. It was a complete performance. He looked like that defending champion."

Cejudo echoed Usman's praise of Della Maddalena's striking and mentioned that he did an excellent job in overwhelming Muhammad:

"I thought 'JDM' did a really good job switching to southpaw, peppering that jab, mixing high-low to the body to where he was able to catch [Muhammad], really confuse him."

Check out Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo's comments regarding Jack Della Maddalena's performance below:

Islam Makhachev issues warning to Jack Della Maddalena following UFC 315

Jack Della Maddalena received plenty of attention after becoming welterweight champion following an impressive performance, including from Islam Makhachev, who issued a warning.

In his post-fight interview following his win over Belal Muhammad, Della Maddalena was asked about Makhachev moving up and responded by welcoming a bout for his first title defense. He brought up his fellow countryman Alexander Volkanovski and mentioned that he would be eager to avenge his losses to the Dagestani.

In his recent X post, Makhachev mentioned that he intends to take Della Maddalena's welterweight championship:

"You are not 'Volk', I will show you different level. Keep my belt clean."

Check out Islam Makhachev's post regarding Jack Della Maddalena below:

