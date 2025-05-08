Jack Della Maddalena may expose major flaw in Belal Muhammad's game, says ex-UFC champion

Jack Della Maddalena has a particular set of skills that can give Belal Muhammad a lot of problems this weekend in the eyes of a former UFC middleweight champion. Muhammad prepares to defend his welterweight crown against Della Maddalena at UFC 315. This pay-per-view headliner is set for Saturday, May 10, in Montreal.

During a recent fight week preview for Fox Sports Australia, Robert Whittaker was a featured analyst who got right into the machinations of this main event matchup. He said,

"The way [Muhammad's] willing to strike as well as mix in his wrestling, it just creates such a tiring game for people, you know. But I think it can also play into Jack's favor. So Belal really likes making things a dog fight. He likes getting in there, crowding you, using his hands to set up shots.

"But I think if Jack just plays patiently and controls that mid-range, uses his jab the way he does, make him uncomfortable with stinging him every time he moves forward or backwards. If he gets taken down, just get back up. We saw in that [Gilbert] Burns fight, he's resilient... I can see him finishing Belal."

Check Whittaker's breakdown of the Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena bout below:

Jack Della Maddalena makes a clear UFC 315 prediction

Robert Whittaker foresees Jack Della Maddalena finishing Belal Muhammad inside the distance, and it seems like JDM has the same vision for the outcome of this weekend's main event. The welterweight title challenger touched upon this during his time at the UFC fight week media day.

The 28-year-old was bold in describing to on-site media members how he saw the fight playing out as he quipped [via Sporting News],

"I'm going to try and finish him dominantly, you know. That would be the way I'd like it to go down. I'm a professional, I'm just coming in to take him out. I think a third-round knockout sounds pretty spot on."

The native of Australia also described Muhammad as a winner, acknowledged it is a tough fight, and that the champion will be a tough guy to beat. However, Jack Della Maddalena believes that he has the skills to claim the strap at 170 pounds.

