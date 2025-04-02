Jack Della Maddalena reacts to Joe Rogan snubbing Canada with surprising take on UFC commentary team

Jack Della Maddalena reacted to Joe Rogan's remarks about not traveling to Canada to commentate at UFC 315 on May 10. In the event's headline bout, Maddalena will challenge welterweight champion Belal Muhammad for the title.

Although Rogan has refrained from traveling to other countries to call fights in recent years, the proximity of Canada to the United States seemed like a valid reason for him to make an exception for UFC 315.

However, during the UFC London Fight Companion episode of his podcast, Rogan stated that he would not visit Canada, likely due to the socio-political climate in the country. In a recent interview with Main Event TV, Maddalena responded to Rogan's comments, stating:

"I don't know Joe. I think he just sticks to the US pretty strong, but that's alright, that's alright! It doesn't matter. They will have good commentators there, but as long as the team there, I'll be happy."

Check out the compilation of Joe Rogan and Jack Della Maddalena's comments below:

Joe Rogan's comments on Canada have elicited mixed reactions within the MMA community. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani analyzed his remarks, concluding that they were probably "a zinger from a comedian" in response to the country's current circumstances. Meanwhile, some fans criticized Rogan's statements in comments sections of social media posts.

Jack Della Maddalena shares his thoughts on the opportunity to fight for the UFC title

Initially, Jack Della Maddalena was scheduled to fight Leon Edwards at UFC London in March. However, when Shavkat Rakhmonov sustained an injury, it opened the door for Maddalena to accept the title fight opportunity against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315.

In a recent interview with Main Event TV, Maddalena expressed his thoughts on getting the title opportunity and said:

"No-brainer, the biggest opportunity and this sport's all about opportunities. I think the way it played out, like, I was the last guy to put on a good, solid finish, like a devastating finish against someone in that top 10. So, I think the UFC obviously appreciated that and the thought I was the best man for the job."

Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below (4:36):

UFC 315 will take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada on May 10. The women's flyweight title fight between champion Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot will serve as the co-main event.

