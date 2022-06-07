Everything to know about Jack Della Maddalena, fighting at UFC 275

Jack Della Maddalena is a professional MMA fighter with a record of 11 wins and 2 losses. The 25-year-old is currently fighting for the UFC in the welterweight division.

Della Maddalena has a brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He stands at 180cm tall and has a reach of 185cm. He was born in Australia and had a difficult start to his MMA career.

He started his professional fighting career in Eternal MMA, losing his first two bouts in the organization.

However, the welterweight eventually found some form and is currently on an 11-fight win streak. This impressive turnaround was enough to earn the Aussie a spot on Dana White's Contender Series in 2021.

Jack Della Maddalena beat Ange Loosa via unanimous decision and went on to debut in the UFC at UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane in January this year. He faced Pete Rodriguez and won via knockout in the very first round.

The 25-year-old seemingly wants to stay active, agreeing to fight Ramazan Emeev this weekend at UFC 275.

The Russian has fought seven times in the UFC and has a promotional record of 5-2. Emeev lost to Danny Roberts via split decision in his previous bout after being on a two-fight win streak beforehand.

None of Emeev's fights in the UFC have finished within three rounds, with all of them going the distance.

Jack Della Maddalena discusses UFC 270 glove touch controversy

Jack Della Maddalena's UFC debut ended in a victory for the newcomer. However, this result wasn't without a little bit of controversy surrounding the pre-fight glove touch.

At the start of fights, most fighters agree to touch gloves as a sign of respect for their opponents. However, Della Maddalena had a different view on this in his post-fight interview:

"I just tend not to touch gloves. It's not a disrespectful thing. All respect to Pete. I like to just... if we're fighting, I don't know what's the point in going out there and touching gloves."

Watch the full interview here:

The Australian made it clear that he wasn't disrespecting Pete Rodriguez in the interview. However, it's easy to see why the question came up given the usual practice of touching gloves.

Della Maddalena is now set to face Ramazan Emeev at UFC 275. It'll be interesting to see if the 25-year-old once again refuses to touch gloves with the Russian this weekend.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far