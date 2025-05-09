Jack Della Maddalena vows to save UFC welterweight division with back-to-back finishes at UFC 315 against Belal Muhammad

Jack Della Maddalena recently vowed to bring excitement to the UFC's welterweight division and noted that he intends to finish Belal Muhammad. He is scheduled to challenge Muhammad for his welterweight championship in the main event of UFC 315, which takes place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Saturday night.

Muhammad and Della Maddalena both have a lot to prove as they mark milestones in their respective career. The event marks Muhammad's first welterweight title defense since becoming champion last July, while 'JDM' is competing in his first UFC title fight since joining the promotion in 2021.

Della Maddalena enters the bout following an impressive third-round knockout win over former title challenger Gilbert Burns. Meanwhile, Muhammad secured a unanimous decision win over Leon Edwards.

Red Corner MMA posted a clip from Della Maddalena's latest appearance on Australian outlet Main Event, where he promised an aggressive approach to his title fight against Muhammad. He mentioned that although 'Remember the Name' is a great fighter, he believes the division deserves more excitement and plans on delivering that:

"I mean, [Muhammad] is a solid champion. Just, I think the welterweight division needs a champion that's going to put on finishes and that's what I'm here to do. Put on finishes, back-to-back finishes in championship fights."

Belal Muhammad claps back at Jack Della Maddalena

Belal Muhammad recently clapped back at Jack Della Maddalena after the latter labeled his fighting style as being boring to watch.

In his latest appearance on Main Event, Muhammad made a bold prediction for what will transpire during his main event bout against Della Maddalena and mentioned that he plans to overwhelm him at UFC 315:

"[Della Maddalena's] gonna need somebody to save his life in the cage. I'm gonna show him what boring is. I'm going to show him what savings he's gonna do. He's gonna be done in the third round and then he can go back to doing whatever else he was doing before that."

