Jack Hermansson reveals the mental preparation he has utilized to deal with Sean Strickland's trash talk

Jack Hermansson has revealed he's requested that his sparring partners "talk s***" to him in order to aclimatize him to the in-cage trash talk he's expecting from Sean Strickland this weekend.

Strickland has gained a reputation as a truly unique individual. His fight against Jack Marshman showcased his willingness to engage in both a physical and mental battle inside the octagon.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Frank Bonada, Jack Hermansson revealed how he is planning to deal with Strickland's unique approach to fighting.

"I have not fought anybody that speaks much. It might have an effect. I don't think it's a big effect or great effect but it's probably gonna be annoying. But you just need to stay focused on your tasks and what you're gonna do. But mentally I'm preparing for it. I know that it might come. I actually asked my sparring partners to talk a little bit of s***. So yeah, we implemented that."

Jack Hermansson on how he matches up with Sean Strickland

Jack Hermansson also discussed how he and Sean Strickland match up skill-for-skill. The pair are set to headline UFC Vegas 47 this Saturday night.

Hermansson is known for his grappling and submission skills, whilst Strickland is typically more of a striker. However, the Swedish-born Norwegian said that they do share a number of traits that promise to make their bout a good one.

"We're both very durable and high-paced fighters. High-volume fighters. We like to have a high pace in our fights so we're kind of similar there. I feel like I'm a little bit more calculated with my decisions, I think he flows a little bit more; takes whatever comes and goes forward and goes into the fights. While I feel like I have a little bit more of a gameplan approach. He kind of looks the same in most of his fights, having the same thing, the same style, so you kind of know what you're getting. It doesn't mean that it's easy to deal with but you know what to prepare for."

Check out our full interview with Jack 'The Joker' Hermansson below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard