Jack Hermansson vs Kelvin Gastelum reportedly set for UFC Fight Island on July 18

According to an initial report from ESPN, a middleweight bout between Kelvin Gastelum and Jack Hermansson has reportedly been confirmed for an upcoming UFC Fight Night event on July 18, on the UFC Fight Island.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN confirmed via multiple sources that Hermansson and Gastelum have reportedly agreed to face each other on July 18 and the following tweet was also sent out.

Per sources, Jack Hermansson (@jackthejokermma) and Kelvin Gastelum (@KelvinGastelum) have agreed to meet on July 18 on Fight Island. pic.twitter.com/AHzoRVsglu — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 4, 2020

Jack Hermansson was originally scheduled to face former UFC Middleweight Champion, Chris Weidman, upon his return to the Octagon at UFC Fight Night 174 on May 2, 2020. However, the bout was postponed and eventually called off due to the pandemic.

Upon his return, the Octagon, Hermansson will now aim to secure a win over Gastelum, who remains one of the finest middleweight fighters' in the UFC. 'The Joker', in his last fight, lost to Jared Cannonier via TKO in the main event of UFC Fight Night 160.

As for Gastelum, the former middleweight title contender lost to Darren Till at UFC 244, in what was his last fight in the promotion. Gastelum is currently on a two-fight losing streak in the UFC, having also lost to Israel Adesanya at UFC 236 for the interim UFC Middleweight Championship. The fight is still regarded as one of the best middleweight bouts in UFC history.

Gastelum's last win in the Octagon was at UFC 224 when he defeated Ronald Souza in a back-and-forth fight that ended via split decision. On the other hand, Hermansson's last win in the Octagon was at UFC Fight Night 150 when he replaced Yoel Romero and defeated former Strikeforce Middleweight Champion, Ronald Souza, via split decision.

Both fighters are currently on the back off major losses and will look to recover, as they set to take the stage at the Fight Island and a win could put both men in contention for a future shot at the UFC Middleweight Championship.

What to expect at the UFC Fight Island?

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that the UFC Fight Island will kick-start in July and several notable fighters are expected to fight on it. The Fight Night event on July 18 could possibly even feature Gastelum and Hermansson as the main event or the co-main of the evening, at least.

What's the next UFC event?

The next event is UFC 250, featuring Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer as the main event of the evening, as the Canadian aims to dethrone 'The Lioness' from the top and take her UFC Women's Featherweight Championship.