It'd be a cracking story to tell the grandkids - Jack Shore talks potentially fighting T.J. Dillashaw, Dominick Cruz, and other bantamweight legends 

This weekend, Jack Shore puts his undefeated record on the line against Ricky Simon at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez. The No.14-ranked bantamweight came to the UFC off his successful title defense against Scott Malone at Cage Warriors FC 104. After beating Timur Valiev in his last octagon outing, Shore will look to take his record to 17-0 this weekend.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Jack Shore revealed his plans for the future and making his way up the 135lbs divisional ladder. The Welsh fighter expressed his desire to fight the iconic names of the division like Dominick Cruz, Jose Aldo, and T.J. Dillashaw:

"That's the fights that I'd like to push for... your Dominick Cruzs, your Aldos, your T.J. Dillashaws. They're the guys I grew up watching, do you know what I mean? When I was 16, 17, just started fighting... and these are guys I was fans of and couldn't wait for their fights to come around and watch.

So it'd be an honor to obviously jump in the cage and it'd be a cracking chapter in the book, a cracking story to tell the grandkids that I grew up watching these guys win titles and then at 27 or 28 years of age, I'm standing opposite, I'm in the octagon."

Shore realizes that a lot of his heroes may not be in their prime and highlighted that he didn't want to trade blows with anyone on the cusp of retirement. However, he would like to check the box of having fought a legend:

"Not to sound like I'm trying to fight the guys who are on the verge of retiring but I'd love to get at least, you know, fight even one of them just to say like 'I fought a legend of the game'."

Jack Shore echoes Rafael Fiziev's sentiment of fighters chasing money and glory

Rising UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev recently spoke to Sportskeeda MMA ahead of his fight against Rafael dos Anjos and stated that while titles are nice, his real focus is money and glory.

When asked about Fizeiv's comments, Jack Shore said that the Azerbaijani fighter made a good point. Noting how tough mixed martial arts is, especially at the highest level, 'Tank' explained how it wouldn't make sense to pursue the sport without the ability to gain financial security:

"We've got to get paid as well, do you know what I mean? It's a tough game, we are fighting at the elite level, if we weren't getting paid enough to sort of set myself up for life then I don't it would really be worth doing. You know, I love the sport, I love the lifestyle, but it's tough on the body and it's not a sport we can do for a long time, so whilst we're in here I think we do deserve to get paid..."

Taking a page out of Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s book, 'Tank' said:

"Floyd Mayweather said it best. Legacy and fighting certain guys is not going to pay for my kids to go to college, but money will. So as much as you want to chase the legacy, you know, the money's gotta be there as well. But more often than not, they do go hand in hand."

