Jack Turner vs. Ryan Farrag Full Video Highlights: Hard Days Night

Jack Turner set the M&S Bank Arena on fire with an explosive knockout win against Ryan Farrag.

Heading into Turner vs. Farrag, the Liverpool crowd was somewhat drowsy at Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny: Hard Days Night due to an uneventful previous bout between Andrew Cain and Charlie Edwards.

Turner wasted no time in his fight and capitalized on the opportunity to increase his fan appeal with his entertaining fighting style. Once the opening bell rang, Turner pushed forward and quickly showed his intentions for an early knockout.

Turner caught Farrag several times in the first round. Farrag seemed to be in good shape and pushed through the opening blows. In the second round, Farrag stayed against the ropes too long, and Turner punished him with a massive overhand right and left hook. The follow-up punches led to a quick knockout for Turner.

At 23 years old, Turner has proven to be one of the most entertaining prospects in the super flyweight division.

Turner's latest performance extended his professional boxing record to 11-0 and earned him the vacant WBA international title.

Farrag's disappointing outcome leaves him with a record of 23-6.

Jack Turner vs. Ryan Farrag video highlights

Jack Turner catches Ryan Farrag against the ropes and knocks him out with a massive overhand right followed by a left hook and follow-up punches.

Turner has his hand raised as the official result is announced.

Turner did an interview ringside shortly after his impressive knockout win. The 23-year-old super flyweight phenom believes he's been blessed with "god-given power."

