  • Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny: Live round-by-round updates

Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Mar 15, 2025 10:15 GMT
Nick Ball (left) vs. TJ Doheny (right) takes place this evening [Image Courtesy: @nickball_ via Instagram]

The Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny round-by-round updates have arrived. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming featherweight championship bout. The two men will compete over 12 rounds in a bout that means different things to them.

For Ball, the matchup with Doheny is something of a showcase, as Ball is the greater boxer of the pair. However, for Doheny, it is a chance at redemption, as they will be competing for Ball's WBA featherweight title. It would be a return to championship form if Doheny manages to pull off the win.

Ball enters the bout as the undefeated champion with a 21-0-1 record. Meanwhile, Doheny is 26-5 and is coming off a crushing knockout loss to Japanese sensation, Naoya Inoue. And at 38 years old, few expect him to author an upset in the upcoming bout, which is reflected by the betting odds.

DraftKings Sportsbook lists Ball as a staggering -1800 favorite, while Doheny is a +850 underdog. While stranger things than a Doheny upset win have happened in boxing, it remains an unlikely outcome. The undercard is set to start at 12:30 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:30 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) on U.S. soil.

However, U.K. fans can find the card at 4:30 PM G.M.T. (Greenwich Mean Time). The main event ringwalks for Ball and Doheny are estimated for a 6:15 PM E.T. / 3:15 PM E.T. / 10:15 PM G.M.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the featherweight title fight.

Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
