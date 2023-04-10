Jackie Buntan breaks down the problems Diandra Martin poses

Filipina-American striking sensation Jackie Buntan has been around the block in ONE Championship. She has had five fights in the world’s largest martial arts organization, going an impressive 4-1 since joining ONE in mid-2021.

Buntan even competed for a world title last year, when she faced Smilla Sundell for the inaugural strawweight Muay Thai belt.

However, Buntan’s next fight could be her biggest yet.

Speaking to Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview, Buntan shared her thoughts on upcoming opponent Diandra Martin and what she thinks of the Australian fighter.

The 25-year-old Filipina-American from California said:

“Diandra, man I have to, I’ll be honest. I say it in every interview or whoever asks but I don’t watch [my opponents’] whole fights. I watch a good amount of their fights and from what I remember she has long legs, she has long reach with her legs, and she has good kicks. I would say maybe dealing with those kicks and she has good body kicks, teeps, stuff like that.”

Jackie Buntan and Australia’s Diandra Martin will go head-to-head in a strawweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video. The event will be broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5, and will stream for free in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime.

If Buntan can defeat Martin and make a statement, it could earn her a rematch against Sundell for the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Sundell defeated Buntan by unanimous decision in April 2022 in what was an intense back-and-forth ordeal that left the Filipina-American bruised but unbroken. Buntan wants to deliver an exceptional performance in her next outing to strengthen her case for another shot at ONE gold.

