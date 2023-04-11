Jackie Buntan doesn’t like to predict how her fights end

Since arriving in ONE Championship in 2021, Jackie Buntan has pushed herself to the forefront of female striking.

The promotion has continued to push this side of the sport into new territory by having the best female strikers in the world compete alongside elite martial artists of all kinds.

With the likes of Janet Todd, Stamp Fairtex and Buntan all on the roster, ONE has broken new ground for more competitors to follow in their footsteps.

On May 5, Buntan will compete on the biggest stage of her career when she fights on ONE Championship’s first ever event in the United States. ONE Fight Night 10, live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, features some of the biggest names on the promotion’s roster.

Scheduled to face off against Aussie striker Diandra Martin, Jackie Buntan is grateful to ONE Championship for the opportunity to represent her Filipino-American heritage on this historic date.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Buntan revealed that she isn’t the type of fighter to give predictions for her contests, but she is always looking for a finish:

“I never really like to predict a knockout or a stoppage. Obviously, [if] that’s every fight, that would be amazing.”

Buntan got back in the win column last time out with a unanimous decision win over Brit Amber Kitchen at ONE on Prime Video 5. Her sole loss under the ONE banner came to Smilla Sundell when she faced the Swede for the inaugural Muay Thai strawweight world championship.

Her contest with Diandra Martin and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card on May 5 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

