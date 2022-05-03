"Either ruleset, Muay Thai (or) Kickboxing, I'm there for it" - Jackie Buntan on future goals in the ONE Circle

Jackie Buntan is eager to get back in action, and she’s willing to compete in any kind of ruleset that allows her to fight again.

In an interview with SCMP MMA, the Filipina-American shared that she’s ready to go whenever she’s called.

“Going into the promotion, I signed up for kickboxing and Muay Thai. Obviously, [I] love Muay Thai but I’m definitely open to kickboxing as well. So, whoever they want to give me in either ruleset, Muay Thai [or] kickboxing, I’m there for it.”

In April 2022’s ONE 156, Buntan faced 17-year-old Smilla Sundell for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title. Buntan showed incredible poise in the match, throwing well-timed counters against the longer Sundell. However, the young Swede’s reach and pressure were just too much for Buntan to overcome.

By the end of the fight, Buntan’s face was swollen from the damage it took at the hands of ‘The Hurricane’.

During the interview, it was evident that Buntan has recovered from her loss physically and it doesn’t look like her confidence was shaken by having her win streak snapped. Expect Buntan to bounce back strong the next time she’s in the ONE Circle.

Jackie Buntan is just getting started

Despite her loss at ONE 156, Jackie Buntan is still one of the top fighters in the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai division.

The 23-year-old has collected three straight wins in the cage since her arrival in 2021. Her conquests include ‘Wondergirl’ Nat Jaroonsak, Ekaterina Vandaryeva, and Daniela Lopez.

Heading into her world title contest against Sundell, it looked like the crown was Buntan’s for the taking. At the time, Sundell only had one win to her name in ONE Championship, and her youth may have planted doubts about her ability to hang with Buntan.

While Sundell erased those doubts in their world title matchup, it didn’t discount the accomplishments Buntan has had in her career so far. She’s still a strong candidate to challenge Sundell for the world title, and will now have to prove herself against other contenders in the division.

