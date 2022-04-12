"I think in the future I will do MMA" - 17-year-old Smilla Sundell mulls a transition to mixed martial arts

Teenage phenom Smilla Sundell is just starting her Muay Thai journey, but a future in mixed martial arts could be a certainty.

The 17-year-old from Fairtex Gym will take on Filipino-American Jackie Buntan for the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 22.

Sundell will be fighting for just the second time in the promotion, but it doesn’t hurt for the Swedish teenager to plan ahead.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Sundell said she’ll eventually transition to MMA. Her focus at the time being, however, is still on Muay Thai.

Smilla Sundell said:

“I think in the future I will do MMA, but for now Muay Thai, maybe also kickboxing. I've been training a bit of MMA at Fairtex. When I don't have a fight coming up, I do go to some BJJ [Brazilain jiu-jitsu] lessons and MMA in the morning. The lessons are great. I like standing up though."

Sundell holds an impressive record of 32-5-1. One of those victories was a third-round stoppage of Australia’s Diandra Martin in her ONE Championship debut.

Her body of work outside the promotion and her dominating win over Martin earned her a shot at the new ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Smilla Sundell gets guidance from Stamp Fairtex

While Fairtex Gym specializes in Muay Thai and kickboxing, it is also the home of ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex.

Stamp boasts an impressive 8-2 MMA record and has been a regular training partner of Sundell’s.

Smilla Sundell said she regularly trains with Stamp, who has also held the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles before. Stamp has seemingly stepped into the big sister role that Sundell adores having.

“I see Stamp as a big sister and she is very inspiring. I want to be like her. She gives very good advice and helps me to become stronger. She pushes me to be better. Fairtex has opened the door for me to be a big star. Training with world champions here at Fairtex is good and inspiring, and they always push me to another level.”

We'll find out if Sundell can join training partner Stamp in the ONE champions' club at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on April 22.

Edited by Harvey Leonard