Jackie Buntan gets in the work with Glory champion Tiffany van Soest

When it comes to fighting, Jackie Buntan has the best teacher at her disposal to help her level up her game.

Filipino-American Muay Thai star Jackie Buntan is on the grind this week with the help from one of the best American strikers in kickboxing history, Tiffany van Soest. For Van Soest, her resume speaks for itself.

She’s a Glory Super Bantamweight kickboxing champion and a 2nd degree black belt in Karate, with a current professional record of 19-3-1.

These days, she’s been sharing her expertise with Buntan as the Muay Thai striker prepares for Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III.

This week, Buntan shared a photo of themselves after a tough post-training session with the caption on Instagram that said:

“My ninja 🥷🏼 One of the OG Pioneers of American Thai Boxing @tiffanytimebomb 😊.”

Check out how the fans reacted below:

On May 5, Jackie Buntan returns to the global stage with a ferocious desire to win in her own backyard of the U.S. She is slated to face Australian rising star Diandra Martin in a Muay Thai strawweight showdown following a strong decision victory against UK sensation Amber Kitchen last year.

In a very short span, Buntan has been able to beat some of the most elite strikers in the division. She started off by beating Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak, Ekaterina Vandaryeva, and Daniela Lopez, before experiencing her first world title loss to current ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell.

Back in the running after her latest win, Buntan hopes she can outsmart her next opponent and give her the toughest fight yet.

Just two weeks away, ONE Fight Night 10 goes down on Friday, May 5 at the sold-out 1STBANK Center in Colorado. Fans in Canada and the U.S. can tune in for free via Amazon Prime Video.

