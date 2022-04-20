"I'm a definite foodie" - Jackie Buntan on her hobbies outside of martial arts 

Jackie Buntan may be a fierce competitor in the circle, but she does have other interests outside of honing her skills in martial arts.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Buntan shared that she’s a very laid-back person with surprisingly calm interests. Apart from fight and training photos, the 24-year-old also regularly features some close family, friends, and even her dog in her Instagram posts.

When asked how close she is to her family, Jackie Buntan replied:

“Yeah, I’m definitely family-oriented. I’m definitely more of a homebody. I love staying in, resting, napping, [and] like you said, playing with my dog, Jack. Also, if I’m out, I’m in California near the beach, so biking, longboarding outside, just going on walks with the dog [are things that I enjoy doing].”

Even a homebody can’t resist enjoying the California weather. However, she revealed that it’s not always the weather that pulls her to go outside the house.

“If I’m not home, then I’m a definite foodie as well, so I’ll always want to go out to new restaurants with friends or my boyfriend and just eat my heart out.”

Jackie Buntan will aim for a spectacular performance at ONE 156

Since the start of the year, ONE Championship has regularly handed a USD$50,000 performance bonus for fighters who performed the best during events.

At last month’s ONE X, a total of seven fighters received a bonus for their performances at the promotion’s 10-year anniversary showcase.

On Friday, April 22, Jackie Buntan has an opportunity to not only win that bonus, but also claim the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight world title in the co-main event of ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic.

Winning the inaugural world title is already an incredible honor in itself. However, topping it off with a bonus-winning performance could help Buntan treat her family to a lot of nice things and let her eat as much good food as she possibly can.

Standing in her way is rising Muay Thai star Smilla Sundell. The 17-year-old looked impressive in her debut, knocking out fellow newcomer Diandra Martin in the third round of their matchup.

Will ‘The Hurricane’ score the biggest win of her career, or will Jackie Buntan continue riding her undefeated streak in ONE Championship? Find out this Friday.

Edited by Harvey Leonard