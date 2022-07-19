Jackie Buntan could be just a couple of wins away from being back in world title contention

Former ONE world title challenger Jackie Buntan has been hard at work in the gym preparing for her next outing in the circle.

The last time we saw the American striking strawweight in action was against eventual ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell at ONE 156 in April. Though she was on the wrong end of a unanimous decision, Buntan earned a significant fan following through three victories prior to the setback against Sundell.

In a recent post on her Instagram account, Buntan can be seen working the pads and staying sharp as her return to the circle is imminent.

“Playing around for the gram 🤷🏽‍♀️. @infightstyle”

With victories over top talents like Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak, Ekaterina Vandaryeva, and Daniela Lopez, Jackie Buntan is undoubtedly one of the division’s most feared strikers. Her ability to land combinations from a distance makes it difficult for other fighters to execute their game plan.

Never one to throw caution to the wind, Buntan is methodical in her performances, kicking at range and then punishing her opponents as they attempt to move in with well-timed combos. Always throwing more than one strike at a time, Buntan is successful by landing her second or third strike as her opponent is fleeing.

Jackie Buntan faces tough competition in the growing strawweight division

With a record of 3-1 in the circle and her only loss coming against the division’s inaugural world champion, one or two more wins could put Buntan back in position for a rematch with Smilla Sundell.

With the division filling out with talent, earning another win or two could be a challenge. The rise of ‘Wondergirl’ has given the strawweight division a constant threat. While she is currently in the midst of a run in mixed martial arts, ‘Wondergirl’ could see fit to make a return to Muay Thai if given the opportunity to challenge for Sundell’s world title.

Interestingly, should ‘Wondergirl’ find herself in a showdown with Sundell, it will be against a former training partner as the two previously worked together at the Fairtex Training Center, home of fan-favorite Stamp Fairtex.

The future of the division is a bit of an unknown at this point, but Buntan could thrust herself into contention with a convincing win. Against who, though, remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Jackie Buntan.

