"Itching to make this walk again" - Jackie Buntan wants to get back in the ONE Circle

Top-ranked ONE Championship fighter Jackie Buntan says she is looking to get back in the ONE Circle soon. She recently shared a post on Instagram where she made her intentions clear. The Filipino-American Muay Thai striker's post garnered excitement from fans who are looking forward to her next bout.

In her post on Instagram, she stated:

"Itching to make this walk again."

Earlier this year, Jackie Buntan competed for the inaugural ONE Muay Thai women's strawweight championship against 17-year-old Smilla Sundell. The two top contenders went to war in an exciting title bout.

In this fight, the early rounds were controlled by Buntan, but the Swedish-born Sundell adjusted the gameplan to better utilize her length and reach. 'The Hurricane' took this fight via unanimous decision.

Before the title fight, Buntan was undefeated in ONE Championship and on an impressive win streak. Now, this Muay Thai technician is looking to get back in the ONE Circle. There are many great fights for her in the stacked women's strawweight Muay Thai division.

Jackie Buntan comments on loss

The young Muay Thai striker was the favorite going into the title match against Sundell. This fight was her first loss in ONE. The Filipino-American fighter had an interview with South China Morning Post Martial Arts where she gave her reaction to losing.

Jackie Buntan explained that one can learn from a loss and grow.

“I understand the bigger picture. I understand there are lessons and growth in defeat so it is what it is. It’s back to the drawing board. I think if you're not able to face defeat, you're not able to grow from that. I think it was apparent that I have the drive and heart. After that fight, like there's really no quit and there is no stopping me.”

The Muay Thai fighter also added that she struggled to adjust her gameplan when things began to go poorly for her.

“I was kind of just fixated on whatever strategy I had and I kind of just went relentless with it. There were other fights where I was able to adapt very quickly and switch on the fly.”

Catch the full interview below:

Jackie Buntan now wants to fight soon in ONE Championship and get back to a title shot. Not to forget, she wants to also avenge her loss.

