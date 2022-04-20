"I'm not scared" - Smilla Sundell responds to Jackie Buntan saying she sees holes in the Swede's style

Teenage phenom Smilla Sundell is ready for whatever Jackie Buntan throws at her in their match for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

Sundell and Buntan will duke it out in the co-main event of ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on April 22, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Sundell said she’s not afraid of Buntan despite the Filipina-American fighter's previous statements about her style.

Sundell said:

“I think we all have holes, but I’m not scared. I think it’s gonna be a good fight.”

In a previous interview with ONE Championship, Buntan said that Sundell’s style is too reckless. She added that the Swede’s aggressive offense will eventually put her in a difficult situation.

“I’ll just say, with that come-forward, aggression type of style, it’s a careless type of style. There’s going to be holes and I’m going to find those holes, basically. I’m more than ready for that pressure. I know she’s going to come in with it, so she can come running at me… I really do believe I’m able to find the holes and run her into things that’ll hurt her, and hopefully put the brakes on her.”

Smilla Sundell is soaking in the pressure ahead of her title match

Smilla Sundell is so young that her career-defining match will take place even before she’s allowed to drink alcohol.

Fighting in a major promotion is always nerve-wracking, but competing for a world title in the co-main event spot just dials up the intensity meter a bit higher.

Sundell admits that she’s still trying to grasp the magnitude of the situation. The Fairtex Training Center star said she’s aware of the pressure and the only thing she can do is take it all in.

“Yeah, I think I'm overwhelmed. I'm very excited. And I don't think I know how big this could actually be. It feels okay, I feel a little bit of pressure but it's okay. I think it's good.”

We'll see if Sundell can handle the pressure on April 22 at ONE 156.

Edited by Harvey Leonard