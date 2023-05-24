Jackie Buntan lauds ONE Friday Fights for showcasing “bigger portion of Muay Thai”

ONE rising star Jackie Buntan is a big fan of the promotion’s weekly offerings inside the hallowed grounds of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Apart from its monthly Amazon cards, the Singapore-based organization has brought the heat with ONE Friday Fights, a year-long venture that began last January.

While Buntan has yet to dip her toes at Friday Fights, she certainly appreciates how it shines the spotlight on “The Art of Eight Limbs” and showcases its beauty in front of a global audience.

The Filipino-American told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

“I think it’s really cool that they’re able to showcase a bigger portion of Muay Thai and Muay Thai alone and you’re able to see foreigners on there as well, along with the Thais. I think it’s all good for the sport.”

While Muay Thai takes center stage in ONE’s weekly shows, it’s also a groundbreaking spectacle since it features MMA, kickboxing, and submission grappling matches on a regular basis – which is a first in Lumpinee’s rich history.

Aside from being a home for up-and-comers looking to make a name for themselves in the promotion, ONE Friday Fights has also hosted some epic world title fights.

Two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin Nong-O Hama have graced the hebdomadal cards.

Plus, a gargantuan heavyweight world title unification bout between Anatoly Malykhin and Arjan Bhullar is slated to take place at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23.

ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell, an opponent Buntan knows too well, will also be making her kickboxing debut at ONE Friday Fights 18 on May 26.

Meanwhile, Buntan is coming off a first-round destruction of Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10 earlier this month. Would you like the 25-year-old’s next bout to be at a Friday Fights event?

