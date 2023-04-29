Jackie Buntan plans to get inside the reach of Diandra Martin

Filipina-American striking sensation Jackie Buntan is one of the most talented women Muay Thai fighters in ONE Championship. The 25-year-old from California is a former ONE world title challenger who definitely has a promising future ahead of her.

Buntan is lightning-fast, intelligent, and incredibly powerful. However, she often comes into her fights smaller than her opponents.

To combat this, Buntan makes it a point to let her opponents come to her, which is why she is so exceptional as a counter-striker. Against her next opponent, however, Buntan wants to try and change things up and move toward closing the distance. This will allow her to put some work inside the clinch, where she is just as dangerous.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Buntan gave fans a glimpse of the kind of game plan she will bring into the Circle for her next fight.

The Boxing Works representative said:

“It’s something I’ve dealt with my whole professional career and pretty much half of my amateur career. It’s really coming up with different ways of getting inside and staying inside. And I think I’ve done that in the past.”

Jackie Buntan is ready to go head-to-head with Australian star Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The historic sold-out event will be broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, and will stream for free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon subscription.

If Buntan is victorious, it could put her directly in line for a rematch against ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell.

