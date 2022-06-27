Jackie Buntan rides jeepney in first visit to the Philippines

Jackie Buntan is breathing in the culture during her visit to the Philippines, posting an image of herself on an iconic jeepney ride on Intagram.

During the weekend, Buntan spent some time to experience a couple of popular public utility vehicles in the country. The 24-year-old shared photos of her on the driver side of a jeepney and a pedicab.

The jeepney is a public utility vehicle that is a popular mode of transport in the Philppines. Meanwhile, the pedicab is a bicycle with an attached sidecar that is used for public transport in rural and suburban areas with smaller roads.

Fans in the comments section got excited to see her in the country. One fan said:

“Omg she's now here in the Philippines 😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Another fan suggested that she try the local delicacies for an even richer experience. The fan said:

“Get some Filipino street food!! 🇵🇭🤤”

Buntan teased that she was doing a special project with Team Lakay last week. While there were no details about the project, it looks like the Boxing Works product was able to get some work in with the famed gym. Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao said that rolling with Buntan is one of the perks of his job.

This is the Filipina-American’s first trip to the Philippines. She’s making the most of her trip by meeting with family and immersing in the culture.

Jackie Buntan eager to get back in the ONE circle

Jackie Buntan is a rising star in Muay Thai in the United States with over 20 wins under her belt. She collected three straight victories upon her arrival in ONE Championship and looked on her way to becoming the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

She put up a valiant effort in the co-main event of ONE 156 earlier this year, going toe-to-toe with teenage sensation Smilla Sundell through five rounds of action.

Unfortunately, she couldn’t pull off a win, and Sundell was crowned the queen of the division, and the youngest world champion in the history of the promotion.

Buntan’s first loss in the ONE circle has her more motivated than ever to prove her place as a top fighter in the division. She has expressed her desire to return to action real soon under any ONE Super Series ruleset.

