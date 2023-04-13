Jackie Buntan not in a rush to book rematch with Smilla Sundell

At ONE Fight Night 10, Jackie Buntan will return to the circle in search of a second consecutive win.

On May 5, live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, Buntan will face off against Aussie striker Diandra Martin at the huge debut event in the US for ONE Championship.

Last time fans saw Buntan compete and represent her Filipino-American heritage was at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December last year. With a win over Brit Amber Kitchen, Buntan rebounded from the first loss of her impressive run in ONE Championship.

After debuting with the promotion in 2021, she proved herself to be one of the top female strikers on the roster by picking up three consecutive wins. Her win streak earned Buntan a fight with Smilla Sundell for the inaugural women’s strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

She came up short on that occasion. Whilst she is keen to compete for another world championship in the near future, the rematch isn’t something that Jackie Buntan is fixated on.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, the 25-year old said that the task at hand on May 5 is the most important thing for her right now:

“I will say, I’m not even thinking about that right now. All my focus right now is May 5, getting past Diandra, and I know I can get past Diandra.”

Diandra Martin has got an identical recent run of fights to her upcoming opponent. Having lost to Sundell and rebounded by beating Kitchen, both women find themselves in identical positions.

Buntan versus Martin is one of the all-striking contests set to take place at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

