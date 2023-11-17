Jackie Buntan says Bryan Popejoy instilled ‘good vibe and attitude’ at Boxing Works: “It attracted like-minded people”

Boxing Works standout Jackie Buntan has nothing but nice things to say about the gym’s proprietor and head coach, Bryan Popejoy.

Established in 1993, Boxing Works has established itself as one of the premier gyms for fighters looking to improve their stand-up game.

According to the official website, the gym has hosted a slew of combat sports icons, including Randy Couture, Frank Trigg, Dan Henderson, Vladimir Matushenko, Lyoto Machida, Cat Zingano, Mark Kerr, and Anderson Silva.

Boxing Works has also been a home away from home for Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek and boxing sensation ‘Sugar’ Shane Mosley.

Speaking about her experience with Boxing Works, Jackie Buntan believes the success has been all because of Bryan Popejoy’s positive attitude and the vibe he brings to the facility, which attracts like-minded individuals.

“Bryan kind of instilled a good little vibe and attitude in the gym that kind of just attracted the same amount of people, same like-minded people, and I think that's kind of where it just flourished,” Buntan told Alex Wendling in a recent interview.

In addition to Jackie Buntan, Boxing Works has also produced reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion and former interim atomweight Muay Thai titleholder Janet Todd.

“I think with, you know, different personalities always come into this sport,” Buntan added. “As a kid, I've always been laidback so it's definitely been kind of easy to understand this mindset. But he definitely always taught me that not every day is going to be a perfect day."

He added:

“You're not going to have perfect reps every time you train but what matters is you keep coming the next day, the next day, and the next day. It's a new day. You have a whole new day to get better, get better reps in, and just keep learning and keep absorbing.”