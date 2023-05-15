Jackie Buntan shows off more of her stunning photos from her Numéro shoot

ONE strawweight Muay Thai standout Jackie Buntan is more than just frightening berzerker once when she puts on the gloves. She has some remarkable talent for modeling too. In a recent series of photos uploaded by the Filipino-American striker on her Instagram account, we saw her stylish side on the cover of Dutch fashion and lifestyle magazine, Numéro.

At first glance you'd assume that the gorgeous lady gracing the cover is a seasoned runway and print model. Jackie Buntan's ability to project feminine energy in such a power and commanding way is quite fascinating to behold. It's almost as if she channels her warrior spirit from the ring and translates it in front of the camera.

Here's the most recent set of photos from the series:

"Part 3 with @numero_netherlands 🩸🗡️ When the mission is complete 🫡"

If you want to see more of Buntan's fashionable side, you can explore her Instagram profile. If you want to experience her Muay Thai greatness, however, you can watch the replay of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The Filipino-American utterly obliterated Australia's Diandra Martin inside three minutes. It was a treat to watch and successfully made a good first impression in ONE Championship's first-ever on-ground US live show.

Jackie Buntan masterfully nullified Martin's reach advantage and connected with swift combinations inside. Halfway through the first round, the Filipino-American dynamo unleashed a gorgeous left-hook-to-the-body-overhand-right combo that knocked Martin down for the count:

The victory gave Jackie Buntan back-to-back wins inside the Circle, improving her ONE Championship record to 5-1. In her post-fight mic time, the 25-year-old Muay Thai star announced that she intends to either rematch ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell or compete for the division's vacant kickboxing world title.

The historic ONE Fight Night 10 event replay can be viewed for free via Prime Video in North America.

