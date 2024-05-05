Jaime Munguia fated to follow the same path as Canelo Alvarez did after Floyd Mayweather loss, says Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya feels that his client Jaime Munguia's loss to Canelo Alvarez on Saturday will stand the young boxer in good stead for the future.

Munguia challenged Alvarez for the WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF super middleweight titles on May 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The more experienced Alvarez was coming into the fight on the back of a unanimous decision win over Jermell Charlo. On the other hand, the unbeaten Munguia had defeated John Ryder by TKO in his most recent fight.

Against Alvarez, Munguia attempted to establish a furious pace as he emerged with a youthful aggressiveness. Meanwhile, Alvarez adopted a more calculated strategy.

Munguia continued to strike at a high tempo that seemed to overwhelm the champion. But in Round 4, he was knocked down by an uppercut from the more composed Alvarez, demonstrating the gap in experience.

For the duration of the bout, Munguia remained the busier fighter, but Alvarez landed the more powerful blows. In the end, the champion retained his belts via a unanimous decision (117-110, 116-111, 115-112).

Prior to the fight, Alvarez appeared to be focused on his former promoter De La Hoya, with whom he has major conflict.

In the post-fight conference, De La Hoya shared his thoughts on Munguia's performance. Citing Alvarez's rise in boxing following his loss to Floyd Mayweather, he asserted that Munguia is fated to follow in similar footsteps and become the face of boxing:

''This experience for Jaime will just take him to another level. It's just like Mayweather and Canelo, same thing. Canelo got schooled and then he became the face of boxing, he became a good fighter. Same thing with Munguia, he gains experience and becomes a better fighter. So this is just the beginning for Jaime.''

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's comments below:

De La Hoya also took to X and stated that Munguia would come back stronger:

''No shame in losing to the current face of Boxing. @jaimemunguia15 will be back! Proud of you''

