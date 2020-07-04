Jairzinho Rozenstruik believes a win over Junior Dos Santos pushes him back to title contention

Jairzinho Rozenstruik thinks a win over Junior Dos Santos should help him recover face.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik plans on staying active year-round to get back in title contention.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jairzinho Rozenstruik suffered a massive set back in his last fight when he lost to the current No. 1 contender, Francis Ngannou in the very first round of their fight in back in May of this year.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik was someone who was expected to bring a challenge to the knockout artist Francis Nagnnou but he failed to do so.

The loss was humiliating for Jairzinho Rozenstruik but that hasn't stopped the titan from still hoping for a title shot, in a recent interview with MMA Junkie he explained why.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik is all set to face Junior Dos Santos, a long time heavyweight contender and former UFC heavyweight champion, in August UFC event. Jairzinho Rozenstruik believes that a win over him should be enough to attract attention from anyone given the gravity Dos Santos holds as a contender.

Rozenstruik says that fighting someone like dos Santos will be a dream come true in every case.

“I still have the same feeling,” Jairzinho Rozenstruik explained. “It’s not like a dream come true, it’s more like my life is a dream. I’m used to playing (video) games with all those guys and now I’m facing these guys in real life, so it feels good. And yeah, it feels like a dream.”

Jairzinho Rozenstruik plans on staying active year-round

Jairzinho Rozenstruik even added that a win over a fighter like dos Santos would never go unnoticed. He was even sure that a win is going to put him right back there where he was before he faced Ngannou.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik added that he was also competing on the same card as the championship clash. Rozenstruik also informed his fans that he planned on staying active year-round to make sure he is relevant.

“One hundred percent, we’re right there,” Jairzinho Rozenstruik said. “Right now we’re on the same card as the champion who’s fights Daniel Cormier. We’re going to see who’s next, and by that time, I’m going to still be around, stay active, and wait for my chance. Right now my dream is still alive its kind of on hold, but nothing can stop me going to my dream.”