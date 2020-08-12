Top heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik is looking to bounce back from his most recent knockout loss to Francis Ngannou with a win against Junior dos Santos at UFC 252.

At UFC 249 in May, Jairzinho Rozenstruik succumbed to a ferocious hook from Ngannou that left the former knocked out cold. Following the heavy defeat, it was thought that "Bigi Boy" might take some time off to fully recover from the fight but that certainly isn't how the Surinamese heavyweight is wired because within just three months, he is now ready to face a former champion in Junior dos Santos.

“I like to stay busy and as soon as I got this opportunity I said yes to it,” Rozenstruik said in Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “He is a former champ so why would I turn him down? He is still dangerous, too.”

Following his first loss in MMA against Ngannou, Jairzinho Rozenstruik knows that he has to win against JDS at any cost to remain relevant in the title picture and is confident that he has what it takes to bounce back in spectacular fashion.

“This one means everything. Every fight for me is for the championship so this is the most important fight,” he explained. “A win over him keeps me in a good spot at heavyweight and work my way to get a title shot. My dream is still alive. This will be a great fight for me.”

Although Junior dos Santos is on a two-fight losing skid, Jairzinho Rozenstruik knows he is facing a true fight game veteran and that a minute error may cost him the fight. Rozenstruik has also revealed that he has been working on his takedown defense but claims that he will KO JDS if it ends up being a "stand and bang" contest.

“I used to watch JDS for years and I know he is dangerous and can box really well. He has every tool. So, I have been working on everything,” he said. “This fight will be a good fight. I am going for the knockout. I had a good camp, feeling good and I can’t wait.”

If he does get the all-important win, Rozenstruik claims he will try and get a rematch booked against Ngannou who, by the time Rozenstruik gets the opportunity, may already be wearing the heavyweight gold with Daniel Cormier already confirming that the fight against Stipe Miocic will be his last fight and rumors stating that the trilogy fight could very well be the Croatian heavyweight's last professional fight as well.

“100 percent. I hope he becomes the champ and it makes our rematch more interesting. I would love to run it back. It was taken away real quick, everyone can get caught with one shot,” Rozenstruik concluded. “Nothing but respect but I would love to run it back. I will give it time as I will be training and eventually the time will come.”