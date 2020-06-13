Jairzinho Rozenstruik reportedly set to face former Heavyweight Champion at UFC 252

'Bigi Boy' is set for his Octagon return at UFC 252 against a former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Rozenstruik lost to Francis Ngannou in his last fight in the Octagon at UFC 249.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik

UFC is reportedly on course to finalizing another Heavyweight clash for the upcoming UFC 252 pay-per-view, as Junior dos Santos has agreed to face Heavyweight up and comer, Jairzinho Rozenstruik in August.

According to an initial report from Combate, the fight has been agreed to, as dos Santos prepares for his return to the Octagon for a high-octane fight against Rozenstruik.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Junior dos Santos reportedly added to UFC 252

It has been just over a year since Jairzinho Rozenstruik made his UFC debut. The Heavyweight sensation has compiled an impressive winning streak in the Octagon beating Junior Albini, Allen Crowder, Andrei Arlovski, and most notably knocked out Alistair Overeem at UFC on ESPN 7.

However, in his last fight, Rozenstruik was a victim of a brutal KO, courtesy of Francis Ngannou, who defeated the former within 20 seconds of their bout at UFC 249, on May 9, 2020.

Rozenstruik is now expected to face Junior dos Santos in his return fight. The pair will reportedly step into the Octagon at UFC 252, as the former UFC Heavyweight Champion prepares himself for an exciting clash against Rozenstruik.

The veteran dos Santos is currently on a two-fight losing streak in the UFC, having lost to Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes in back-to-back fights.

When is UFC 252?

UFC 252 is scheduled for August 15, 2020, and will be headlined by Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, as the former prepares himself to defend the UFC Heavyweight Championship against DC. The fight will complete the trilogy between Miocic and DC and as things stand, this won't be the only Heavyweight fight on the UFC 252 card.

DC and Miocic first faced-off at UFC 226 when the former surprisingly ended up beating Miocic for the UFC Heavyweight Championship and became a double UFC Champion. However, at UFC 241, Miocic regained the title by beating DC in a rematch, as the pair now get set for a third and final clash.

The winner of the fight is likely to face Francis Ngannou, given the number of wins he has compiled since his first loss to Miocic in 2018. As far as Rozenstruik and JDS are concerned, the winner of this Heavyweight bout will establish their place as a potential future contender for the UFC Heavyweight Championship, regardless of who the champion is.

As of now, the bouts on schedule for UFC 252 are:

Livia Renata Souza vs Ashley Yoder

Magomed Ankalaev vs Ion Cutelaba

Felice Herrig vs Virna Jandiroba

Junior dos Santos vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier