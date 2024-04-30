"Jake busy fighting the wrong Mike" - Fans react to Mike Perry asking Jake Paul to share their sparring footage from years ago

Fans recently expressed their thoughts following Mike Perry's request for Jake Paul to share their old sparring video.

Perry has been calling out Paul for a while now. The YouTuber invited Perry to spar with him before his bout against Ben Askren in March 2021.

In a past interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Perry shared the background of the sparring session. The 32-year-old admitted that he let Paul hit him early to get a sense of how hard he struck. Perry then applied pressure for the remainder of the practice, landing some of his shots. He also claimed that Paul ended the spar early because he was overwhelmed.

Perry stated:

''Yes, you can come out, and you hit me like a sniper in the beginning, sure. But I kind of wanted him to hit me, I wanted to feel what that Jake Paul punch felt like, and it wasn’t that big of a problem. There was no pain, I just wanted to feel the punch, like, ‘Oh yeah, you hit me with your best shot, I’m still here, baby, I’m coming after you.’”

Check out Mike Perry's comments below (21:47):

Perry appears to have opted to revisit the past, as he asked Paul to share their old sparring footage in his most recent X post, writing:

''Yo @jakepaul can you post that sparring footage of us? It’s been years I want to watch it.''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Jake busy fighting the wrong Mike''

Another fan wrote:

''Now Mike you know he can not do that''

Asking both of them to fight, one fan wrote:

''This is the fight we wanna see. After Tyson we need Platinum vs Paul!''

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to Mike Perry's post on X

Mike Perry is ready to fight Jake Paul as a replacement for Mike Tyson

Mike Perry has offered to replace Mike Tyson as Jake Paul's opponent for their scheduled fight on July 20.

Perry, who previously served as a backup fighter for Paul's bout against Tommy Fury, is ready to face the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Perry nominated himself as Tyson's replacement on X, writing:

''If you ain't really tryna do it @miketyson I can handle your light work for you. I'll pull up to the @netflix card, let me know."

Check out Mike Perry's post below:

