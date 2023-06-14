Jake Hager MMA: Has 'Jack Swagger' from WWE fame ever fought in the UFC?

Jake Hager, better known by his in-ring name Jack Swagger, is an athletic titan who had much success during his days competing in the WWE. Although he rose to fame in professional wrestling, the 41-year-old has had fights in mixed martial arts and holds an impressive record of 3 wins, 0 losses, and 1 no contest.

The monstrous heavyweight could well have made a career for himself in the cage if he had dedicated himself to the craft instead of pro wrestling. The standout is an NCAA Division I All-American who has incredible grappling and has showcased that on many occasions during his short but dominant MMA run.

After losing to Nick Aldis at WrestleCade 2018 - Supershow, Jake Hager took a hiatus from professional wrestling and didn't compete in the sport for over a year. During that time, the powerhouse was making a name for himself in the Bellator cage as he kickstarted what was a short but successful career in martial arts.

Beginning his career at Bellator 214, Hager showed his NCAA background by snatching up an arm-triangle submission victory over J.W. Kiser inside the first half of round one.

He continued to impress inside the cage with another first-round arm-triangle choke in his next outing when he snapped the one-fight win streak of 'Tombstone' TJ Jones.

His next MMA appearance would end in a no-contest following Jake Hager's constant but unintentional groin strikes. He rounded out his MMA career with a controversial split-decision victory over Brandon Calton, meaning he is yet to—and will likely never—compete inside the UFC.

Jack Swagger: How did Jake Hager's alter-ego perform under the WWE banner?

Jake Hager's most famous years came using the Jack Swagger alias whilst performing for the WWE, but how well did he do during his run in the pro wrestling company?

The wrestler-turned-MMA fighter was an enormous success in the WWE, winning multiple championships and even being crowned the 2010 Money in the Bank winner, the sixth winner in the coveted match-type history.

Chris Jericho would hold the World Heavyweight Championship for a little over a month before Jack Swagger cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase and stole it away. Alongside this belt, the 6' 7" bulldozer managed to capture the United States Championship and the ECW Championship throughout his years in the ring.

