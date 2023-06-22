Jake Paul accuses Daniel Cormier of 'sucking up to' Dana White for long UFC run - "Followed along and never questioned anything"

Jake Paul has accused Daniel Cormier of 'sucking up' to Dana White and not taking control of his own career.

On the latest episode of his show BS w/ Jake Paul, the YouTuber turned boxer had Aljamain Sterling on as a guest ahead of his fight against Sean O'Malley. Paul was talking about how there are always favorites in the UFC and it is always the fighters that pucker up to Dana White and let him take control of their career. Here's what he had to say about Daniel Cormier:

"It's people like Daniel Cormier who just suck up to Dana and just say yes to whatever it is that he wants to do for his whole entire career because Daniel wants to play that long route and then eventually, you know Dana wants to make him a commentator. Because Daniel has just always said yes, yes, yes, and followed along and never questioned anything."

Jake Paul then went on to talk about how in the fight game there's more money to be made as the 'villain'. He could relate to Aljamain Sterling, who he said is also hated by a lot of the UFC fans.

Eddie Hearn claims Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is a mismatch

'The Problem Child' is set to fight Nate Diaz in a 10-round boxing match on August 5, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The fight was announced soon after the Stockton native left the UFC. Although fans have been asking Paul to fight professional boxers, he has a longstanding 'beef' with Diaz, who has previously assaulted a member form his team. Eddie Hearn believes the fight is a mismatch:

"You know that it's gonna be a mismatch against Jake Paul don't you? I know you love Nate Diaz. But for it to be a mismatch against Jake Paul...it won't go four (rounds)"

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo Eddie Hearn says Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is a mismatch that won’t go 4 rounds Eddie Hearn says Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is a mismatch that won’t go 4 rounds 😬 https://t.co/q4lRYGpgka

Hearn was on The MMA Hour hosted by Ariel Helwani when he was talking about the fight. The Brit believes Nate Diaz is going to get 'smoked' in the fight despite the fight being increased to 10 rounds of boxing, which is two rounds more than Paul has ever seen inside the squared circle, at least competitively speaking.

