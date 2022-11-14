Jake Paul and Andrew Tate face-off ringside at the Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji fight

Jake Paul faced off with Andrew Tate for the second time during the Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji fight event.

After beating Anderson Silva by a unanimous decision, ‘The Problem Child’ is now in the market for a new boxing opponent. Paul has been exploring various options, including the controversial internet personality Andrew Tate. Earlier in the week, the YouTuber-turned-boxer posted their initial face-off with the caption:

“Negotiations. @MostVpromotions”

‘The Problem Child’ was rumored to be considering Nate Diaz or Tommy Fury as his next opponent. The 25-year-old appeared at the Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji boxing event, where he was heckling Fury during his fight. During the event, Paul faced off with Tate for the second time, which was posted on Twitter by Michael Benson with the caption:

“Jake Paul and Andrew Tate facing off ringside at Floyd Mayweather vs Deji… [@GlobalTitansFS]”

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



"Jake Paul and Andrew Tate facing off ringside at Floyd Mayweather vs Deji… [@GlobalTitansFS]"

Tate is a former kickboxer with a record of 76-9. The 35-year-old social media personality would be an intriguing opponent for Paul’s career. ‘The Problem Child’ earned respect for beating Silva, and a fight against a non-active fighter would be a step down in competition for him.

Jake Paul instigates confrontation with Tommy Fury and his dad John

Jake Paul had the best seat in the house to watch his rival Tommy Fury compete in an exhibition bout against Rolly Lambert. If Fury thought that Paul traveled to Dubai just to watch him fight, he was highly mistaken. ‘The Problem Child’ joined the commentary team while ‘TNT’ was competing and screamed from ringside:

“You f***ing suck Tommy. You f***ing suck. You are a f***ing amateur still. This is embarrassing. You have no d**k”

… @_199KhanIm Jake Paul is on commentary for the Tommy fury fight & he’s shouting shit at him Jake Paul is on commentary for the Tommy fury fight & he’s shouting shit at him 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/siCZrdlJBq

After Fury’s fight, the former Love Island contestant used his post-fight interview to call out Paul by saying:

“There’s a certain b**ch at ringside who I want in the ring right now. Tell him to get in here. Come on Hulkamania. Get in [the ring]... Get him in this ring now. Get in here now if you’re not a b***ch.”

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



Watch



DAZN.com Tommy Fury and Jake Paul are going AT IT 🤯Watch #MayweatherDeji live on DAZN PPV in the US, CA, UK, Ire, Aus, NZ and Japan. Tommy Fury and Jake Paul are going AT IT 🤯Watch #MayweatherDeji live on DAZN PPV in the US, CA, UK, Ire, Aus, NZ and Japan.👉 DAZN.com https://t.co/ChqtCFTyHK

Paul continued to troll Fury until ‘TNT’ went after him before security stepped in. The altercation also led to his father, John, taking his shirt off and screaming at ‘The Problem Child.’ Although the matchup has fallen through in the past, this could be the fight to make.

Watch John Fury go after Jake Paul below:

SPORTbible @sportbible John Fury calls out Jake Paul after Tommy Fury’s fight on the #MayweatherDeji undercard John Fury calls out Jake Paul after Tommy Fury’s fight on the #MayweatherDeji undercard 😅 https://t.co/JUAudZPux7

