Jake Paul announces Netflix gig in near-NSFW poster

As his recognition in the sport of boxing is beginning to hit new heights, Jake Paul announced that August 1 will see his new story 'Untold' debut on Netflix. In typical influencer fashion, the controversial star and masterful promoter revealed the upcoming biopic with a near-NSFW poster wearing nothing but boxing gloves.

'The Problem Child' has had a wild ride throughout his rise to fame and has transitioned from a viral internet sensation to a highly entertaining performer in the squared circle. His ability to cause controversy and attract eyes to whatever project he attaches his name to is one of the reasons he's as popular as he is.

In a post on social media, Jake Paul broke the news of his forthcoming 'Untold' story which is rumored to be following his life from his teenage years to the successful man he is today.

"My life has been on display since I was 16 but my story has never been told. Untold Netflix, August 1."

Untold is a successful Netflix series that shares stories from the world of sports, and gives viewers a deep dive into the many trials and tribulations that athletes go through to become the stars they are today.

Jake embraces his youthful side, and can often be found doing something extravagant. While fans have already been introduced to this side of the 26-year-old, many will now get to witness how the social media presence deals with adversity.

Although successful through most of the things he has involved himself in, a deeper look into how he dealt with his recent loss to Tommy Fury—his first defeat in professional boxing—will likely intrigue viewers.

Jake Paul Netflix: Is this the first time the internet star has been in front of a camera?

Jake Paul will be making his Netflix debut later this year but this isn't the first time he has appeared on camera, excluding his deep-rooted past on social media platforms.

Unlike his brother Logan Paul, the Ohio native initially got his break into the mainstream media with Disney, having acted for a short time as Dirk Mann in the television show Bizaardvark.

Jake has been credited with 32 acting jobs on IMDb, so he is no stranger to being on camera either as himself or as an on-screen personality. His episode of Untold will air on August 1 and will showcase a side of the boxer as never seen before.

