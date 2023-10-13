Jake Paul answers if he is ready to step in against 'maggot' Dillon Danis as Logan Paul allegedly misses weight

Jake Paul has revealed that he's willing to step in to replace his brother Logan Paul after 'The Maverick' has allegedly missed weight for his boxing bout against Dillon Danis.

Logan Paul and Danis looked set to meet in the ring this Saturday at the AO Arena, Manchester, for the MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card. The bout is part of a doubleheader, which also sees KSI take on Tommy Fury.

Despite months of build-up and trolling from Danis about Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal, it appears as though their clash is now in jeopardy. According to Danis, Logan Paul has weighed in over the cruiserweight (200lb) limit. He tweeted:

"Logan Paul just missed weight."

Dillon Danis' post on X

It's important to note that Danis may just be trolling, as it is yet to be confirmed by either Misfits Boxing or DAZN.

In the event Danis is telling the truth, however, Jake Paul has revealed that he's got his brother's back. Despite former UFC fighter Mike Perry successfully weighing in as the backup fighter, 'The Problem Child' has stated that he's willing to take his brother's place. Paul tweeted:

"I will always have my brother's back. I chose not to respond to that puppet's countless tweets as it would only amplify his harassment. But make no mistake, if Logan needed me to step in, I would take great joy in knocking that maggot out. See you soon."

Jake Paul's response on X

Jake Paul opens up on marriage and kids with girlfriend Jutta Leerdam

Jake Paul has revealed that he's planning on settling down with his Dutch girlfriend Jutta Leerdam. 'The Problem Child' stated that he's starting to see his future, which he believes involves marriage and children.

Paul is one of the biggest social media stars today and is arguably the pioneer for putting influencer boxing on the map. The 26-year-old also met Leerdam through his work online, and the pair have been together for over a year.

During a recent episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, the former Disney channel star spoke to his brother Logan about his future. According to Jake, for the first time in his life, he sees himself being married and having children. He said:

"It's funny. Interestingly enough, I dream of the same thing [marriage and family] and getting to become best friends with my kids. Just being there all the time, which is why I work so hard, is to have the financial freedom to be able to not work when they're born and to be with them all the time... And doing it with my wife at the time, which I believe will be Jutta."

Catch Paul's comments here (46:59):