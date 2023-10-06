Jake Paul makes serious revelation about marriage and family plans with Dutch girlfriend Jutta Leerdam

Jake Paul is looking forward to settling down with his partner, Jutta Leerdam. The 26-year-old Ohio native recently opened up about marriage and family plans while outlining what kind of a father he's aiming to be.

Paul is among the biggest social media influencers in the world today and has even managed to make his mark in the boxing world. 'The Problem Child' has been in a relationship with Leerdam, an Olympian speed skater, for almost a year now, and the two are often featured in each other's social media posts.

They reportedly met through their social circle after Jake Paul split up with his former partner, Julia Rose. While they met only late last year, it seems Paul is already making plans to marry her.

During a recent episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, the former Disney star spoke to his brother, Logan Paul, about his future plans with Jutta Leerdam and said:

"It's funny. Interestingly enough, I dream of the same thing [marriage and family] and getting to become best friends with my kids. Just being there all the time, which is why I work so hard, is to have the financial freedom to be able to not work when they're born and to be with them all the time... And doing it with my wife at the time, which I believe will be Jutta."

Catch Paul's comments below (46:30):

Jake Paul next fight: 'The Problem Child' calls out Canelo Alvarez once again

Jake Paul is adamant about getting his boxing match against Canelo Alvarez and recently issued another call out to the Mexican superstar.

The undisputed super-middleweight champion recently went up against Jermell Charlo in a historic undisputed vs. undisputed matchup and cruised his way to a unanimous decision victory. In the aftermath, Alvarez was called out by Paul via social media.

The former Disney star posted an edited fight poster of a potential Jake Paul vs. Canelo Alvarez boxing match at the Sphere in Las Vegas. While there was no date on the poster, Paul made sure to include "It will happen" in big bold letters. He captioned the post:

"Logan fought Floyd, and I will fight Canelo and show the world why I’m the greatest sports story ever. See you soon, Saul."

While Canelo Alvarez has repeatedly dismissed the possibility of fighting Paul as long as he's an active boxer, 'The Problem Child' hasn't lost hope. While Alvarez has claimed he admires what Paul has done in the boxing world, he'd only consider fighting the YouTuber-turned-boxer after retirement.