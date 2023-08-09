Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam celebrate Nate Diaz victory with PDA-filled private jet ride

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam were in high spirits after 'The Problem Child's win over Nate Diaz last weekend. The YouTuber-turned-boxer and his Dutch speed skating world champion partner were recently seen taking off in a private jet after Paul's latest boxing victory in Dallas, Texas.

Leerdam took to Instagram to share some cozy pictures of them traveling along with her beloved golden retriever in their luxurious ride. She captioned the post:

"See ya."

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam reportedly met through their social media circles late last year after the former split from his longtime partner, Julia Rose. Given their immense social media influence and careers as professional athletes, Paul and Leerdam's relationship caused quite a splash online. The new couple are often seen sharing pictures with each other on social media.

'The Problem Child' recently welcomed former UFC star Nate Diaz to the world of professional boxing and, after ten rounds, emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

After the fight, Jake Paul challenged the Stockton slugger to an MMA fight in the PFL, where he signed an exclusive multi-fight contract earlier this year. While Diaz seemed keen on making it happen, it remains to be seen if the fight actually materializes.

Jutta Leerdam reacts to Jake Paul defeating Nate Diaz in a boxing match

It's no secret that Jake Paul and Nate Diaz have no love for each other. The two have gone back and forth on social media for a long time, and their crews even got into an altercation last year. However, it seems they settled their differences in the boxing ring last weekend.

After Paul emerged victorious against a combat sports superstar like Diaz, his Olympian speed skating girlfriend penned a heartfelt note for him. Taking to Instagram, Jutta Leerdam posted a series of pictures showing her cheering for Paul in the audience and celebrating his victory thereafter in the club.

She captioned the post:

"I’m so so proud of you. You have only been doing this sport for 3.5 years and make the biggest fights happen. You inspire me so much with your work ethic, the way you think big, and your crazy determination. You are special, @jakepaul. My champion."

Apart from being known as Jake Paul's other half, Jutta Leerdam is among the most highly accomplished speed skaters in the world. The 24-year-old is an Olympian with three world championships under her belt. She also made history as the first female athlete with a wax figure in the current sport zone at the world-renowned Madame Tussauds Museum in Amsterdam.