Jake Paul's claim about making Canelo Alvarez “feel his power” shows he's out of his depth, say fans

Fans called out Jake Paul after the YouTuber-turned-boxer said Canelo Alvarez would struggle with his power in a boxing match.

Over the past three years, Paul has made a name for himself as a boxer by securing professional wins against Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley x2, Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, and more.

While continuing to silence doubters, ‘The Problem Child’ has set his expectations high by claiming he wants to fight Canelo Alvarez and Conor McGregor.

On Saturday night, Alvarez furthered his legacy with an impressive unanimous decision win against Jermell Charlo. ‘The Problem Child’ reacted to the high-profile boxing match by saying this in a video posted on Betr’s Twitter account:

“Yeah, [Jermell] Charlo is not really giving him anything, not really giving him that power. Just wait until Canelo gets my power, you know? Just wait, brother.”

A portion of Paul’s quote was shared by Happy Punch Promotions on Twitter, leading to fans calling out the YouTuber-turned-boxer:

“Jake is delusional af.”

“Bro Jake gone get rocked”

“Ok…. He’s tripping. Canelo is no joke. That body shot gonna flush Jake’s bowels I’m the ring lol”

“bro couldn’t finish Tommy now all he can do is think about is canelo”

“Jake couldn’t even knock out nate diaz”

Canelo Alvarez says boxing match against Jake Paul is possible in the future

Canelo Alvarez has ignored most of the callouts coming from Jake Paul. However, the Mexican superstar gave a more straightforward answer on the possibility of them fighting during an interview on the Full Send Podcast.

Alvarez had this to say:

“When I’m done with boxing [against world champions], why not? Maybe, maybe, I do it…I think it’s good. What happens is other people who never watch boxing, or don’t know anything about boxing, they wanna watch Jake Paul because he brings fans from other worlds.That’s good.’

Jake Paul last fought on August 5, defeating Nate Diaz by unanimous decision. The fight was significant for Paul’s boxing career, as he was coming off his first professional loss against Tommy Fury.

It’s unclear who the YouTuber-turned-boxer plans to fight next now that he’s back on track to accomplishing his goals.

