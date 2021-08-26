Jake Paul believes it's time for Manny Pacquiao to retire, praises Yordenis Ugas for masterful performance

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has given his take on the recent fight between Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas.

In a press conference leading up to his fight against Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul was asked whether he watched the Filipino legend in his bout for the WBA (Super) welterweight title against Yordenis Ugas. Paul replied:

"Yeah, I saw it. Ugas fought an amazing fight, and, you know, Father Time catches up to these people. You see it with Mayweather, you see it with Pacquiao now. Ugas was prepared, man. He was counter-punching, throwing that overhand right, not letting Pacquiao get off. So, credit to him and, you know, Pacquiao is still a legend. He is one of my inspirations. I love the guy and wish him nothing but the best, but you know, sometimes, you gotta hang it up."

Has Manny Pacquiao announced his retirement after defeat at the hands of Yordenis Ugas?

Manny Pacquiao has not yet announced a clear-cut decision regarding his future inside the boxing ring.

While he did say many times leading up to the fight against Ugas that this may well be his last fight as a professional, 'PacMan' has yet to take a call on it.

Nonetheless, in the post-fight interview, Manny Pacquiao did ascertain to his fans that a timely decision will come after he has rested and thought with a clear mind. He said:

"I don't, I don't know. Let me rest first, relax and take a decision, if I'll continue to fight or not."

Pacquiao also revealed that his legs had started to cramp up during the fight, forcing him to restrict movement.

"You know, I'm making a hard time in the ring, making adjustments about his style, I think that [was] a problem for me because I didn't adjust right away and my legs [were] tight...my legs [were] so tight that's why it [was] hard to move."

What are the betting odds for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley?

We are just days away from the much-anticipated showdown between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley.

The two will lock horns inside the ring under the banner of Showtime Boxing. The official betting partner of the event is Barstool Sportsbook. Jake Paul is a -200 betting favorite. Woodley, meanwhile, will be walking into the ring as a +170 underdog.

