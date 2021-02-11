'Jake Paul is a better boxer' - Eddie Alvarez talks about where Ben Askren has the edge in upcoming boxing bout

Eddie Alvarez has asserted that Jake Paul is a better boxer than Ben Askren. However, Alvarez added that Askren is a winner and his intangible qualities could help him in their upcoming boxing match.

Retired MMA fighter and former Bellator and One Championship welterweight champion Ben Askren is set to fight YouTube superstar and professional boxer Jake Paul. Askren, a UFC veteran, faces Paul in a professional boxing match on April 17th, 2021.

On an edition of MMA Fighting’s What The Heck, former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez opened up on a myriad of topics, including the upcoming Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul fight. Alvarez stated:

“As far as the fight with Jake Paul, I mean, it’ll probably be the largest money fight of his career. So, anybody like Ben – who’s spent their life in combat sports and given their life to like something really dangerous – I think they get the chance to reap the benefits of their name, of their brand, and everything afterwards by doing what they would see like an easier competitive match than what the majority of their career was. And I think that’s how Ben sees it.”

“And the reality is, do I feel like Jake is a better boxer? After seeing Jake over the past year or so, how committed he is and what he’s doing, yeah, I do feel like he’s a better boxer than Ben. But there are some intangibles, that you really can’t measure, that have nothing to do with boxing. That’s like Ben Askren like; he’s just a winner, in general. The guy’s been winning longer and knows how to win more than Jake Paul does.”

“So, you can’t disregard them kind of intangibles. You know, Hodge trophy winner, the list goes on and on, NCAA champion, like. Some of them things, them intangibles, you just can’t, you can’t disregard them. So, yes, do I feel like Jake’s a better boxer? Yeah. Do I feel like Ben Askren’s just like a freakin’ winner altogether? Yeah. And I’m not gonna disregard that. So, I’m looking forward to the spectacle. I’ll be tuning in.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

In a nutshell, Eddie Alvarez suggested that the Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul matchup could go either way, as both fighters have their strengths and weaknesses.

Ben Askren, Jake Paul, and Eddie Alvarez look to make a statement with their respective performances in 2021

Ben Askren (left); Jake Paul (right)

Ben Askren (0-0) is set to make his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul (2-0), with both fighters aiming to earn a definitive win in their high-profile matchup on April 17th, 2021.

On the other hand, Eddie Alvarez – who last fought in August 2019 – will face Iuri Lapicus at a ONE Championship event, on April 7th, 2021.

Jake Paul is training with @GamebredFighter 👀



He's aiming to baptise Ben Askren even faster than Masvidal did.pic.twitter.com/yer7g0QFnM — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 28, 2021