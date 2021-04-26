Jake Paul blasts Dana White for fighter pay situation in the UFC; urges promotion to book Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou at the right price

Jake Paul has called out Dana White on Twitter and this time around, Paul has taken a shot at the UFC president for the fighter payment situation in the UFC. In a statement released on Twitter, Paul put White on notice for not paying his fighters their fair share.

The YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer started off his statement by putting White on notice for the $1 million bet the latter had made prior to Paul's fight against Ben Askren.

Jake Paul then reminded the UFC president of the fact that he let Askren train with Freddie Roach and said that White had given Funky full access to the UFC Performance Institute. Despite all of that, Askren was knocked out inside the first round of his boxing debut.

Daniel Cormier online

“Imma Smack Jake Paul when I see him”



Daniel Cormier in person... 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zHnssneYBV — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 25, 2021

The younger Paul brother continued his statement, saying he had made more money than any UFC fighter ever has in the history of the promotion (except for Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor) in only his third fight.

Jake Paul further put Dana White on notice for the latter's recent issues with Jon Jones, who has refused to fight in the UFC without a proper paycheck.

Paul wrote that White should hurry up and book Jones vs. Ngannou while paying both men their fair share - a $10 million purse for each fighter plus a share of the pay-per-view profits.

Here's what Jake Paul tweeted out to Dana White in the aftermath of UFC 261:

At the UFC 261 pay-per-view, Jake Paul made his presence known to the audience and also got a lot of attention from the Jacksonville crowd, albeit mostly negative. Paul even got into a verbal altercation with Daniel Cormier, who confronted the former in the arena.

Jake Paul recently secured his third straight professional boxing win after beating Ben Askren

Jake Paul is currently on a three-fight winning streak in the world of professional boxing after recently beating Ben Askren at the Triller Fight Club event.

Paul has already beaten the likes of AnEsonGib and Nate Robinson in the past, but his win over Askren is what caught the attention of many.

Paul could now be on course for a fight against someone like Tommy Fury or even KSI in the near future.