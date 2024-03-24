Jake Paul boasts of "Iron Chin" in attempt to dispel fears of his alleged inability to absorb Mike Tyson's power come judgement day

Jake Paul is confident that he can take whatever Mike Tyson throws at him.

With just under four months until the historic boxing bout on July 20, both Paul and Tyson continue to promote their highly-criticized fight on social media. Paul sent the latest message to his opponent on his show BS w/ Jake Paul, claiming he is counting down the days until he faces his 'toughest opponent' to date.

Paul said:

"Mike, I really want to see, bro. Because you're 'Iron Mike' Tyson but I have an iron chin. People know that I take shots. I think people are underestimating me being able to deal with his power... I am biting off a lot, this is definitely the toughest, most savage, lethal opponent, regardless of age. The power is the last thing to go."

Expand Tweet

Continuing, Paul said that he is looking forward to giving the former heavyweight champion a 'death stare' in the ring before their bout.

Paul, 27, announced Tyson, 57, as his next opponent on March 7 with his promotion, Most Valuable Promotions, and Netflix. The fight card will be the first live-streamed boxing event on the platform, which boasts over 200 million subscribers.

Watch the full episode of 'BS w/ Jake Paul' below:

Who has Jake Paul fought so far?

Since making his professional boxing debut in 2020, Jake Paul has compiled a 9-1 record. Having spent the majority of his career against former MMA fighters and other celebrities, Paul's two most recent victories have come against lesser-known fighters as he attempts to begin a career as a 'real' fighter.

Beginning his career 6-0, Paul debuted with a win over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib before gaining wider recognition for a knockout of former NBA star Nate Robinson as the co-main event of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. With the win, Paul would begin his streak of facing former MMA fighters with wins over Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva.

Expand Tweet

Paul suffered his first loss in 2023 to Tommy Fury but recovered with a convincing win over Nate Diaz. Since his seventh professional win, Paul turned away from facing MMA fighters to pick up consecutive first-round knockouts of Andre August and Ryan Bourland.